Mysterious masked star shows up on AEW Collision; forces Chris Jericho to run away

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:56 GMT
AEW star Chris Jericho (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

A mysterious star made his return on AEW TV after a long time and forced Chris Jericho to retreat. Fans had been waiting for the talent's comeback for quite some time.

Bandido last competed in a match on an episode of Rampage in June 2023. The 29-year-old star has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2022, and many fans believe he deserves a sustained push.

Following a lengthy absence, Bandido made his TV return on the latest episode of Collision. The Most Wanted showed up after the match between The Outrunners and The Learning Tree. Bandido saved The Outrunners from a beatdown and took out Big Bill and Chris Jericho. He ultimately forced Jericho to run away from the ring.

Speaking of the match's result, Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho of The Learning Tree defeated The Outrunners before initiating a beatdown on the babyface duo.

Bandido showed up on Ring of Honor TV a few months ago. However, he seemingly got hurt upon his arrival. Fans will have to wait to see what Tony Khan has in store for the 29-year-old star following his big return.

Do you want to see Jericho vs. Bandido? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
