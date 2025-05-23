Massive fight breaks out during AEW Collision; security forced to intervene

AEW Collision saw a massive fight break out, which forced the security personnel to intervene. It was a melee that no one saw coming, and it set the scene nicely for Double or Nothing on May 25.

Tony Schiavone came to the ring to call out both FTR and Daniel Garcia, along with Nigel McGuinness, to the ring for signing the contract for their match at AEW Double or Nothing. The exchange between the two teams started normally before things got heated and personal.

Despite Nigel McGuinness repeatedly telling Dax Harwood not to put his hand on him, he kept doing it, and the ensuing brawl broke out. Much to the surprise of everyone in the arena, FTR was totally caught off guard as Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia locked their opponents in submission holds as security came to the ring to break things up.

The AEW commentator then took the contract and signed it, and warned Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler that things between the two of them would end at Double or Nothing. It was great to see Nigel being so sharp in the ring despite not being a full-time wrestler anymore, and Daniel Garcia will want to bring his A game to the pay-per-view.

