Massive speculation on why WWE gave up on Bobby Lashley's former partner

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's fans want the big man to revive The Hurt Business. The stable started in 2020 and included MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. They have added multiple championships to their collection.

Benjamin was an All-American wrestler for the University of Minnesota. In 2000, he signed a contract with WWE, and in 2002, he made his main roster debut.

Benjamin has achieved success in the WWE by winning the Intercontinental Championship, the Tag Team Championship, the United States Championship, and the 24/7 Championship, but he has never won a world title.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy was asked why Benjamin didn't receive a bigger push.

Hardy said Benjamin didn't have the larger-than-life personality the higher-ups in the company were looking for:

"I think if you had a young Shelton Benjamin come along today, it would change a lot. Back then, they were looking for larger-than-life personalities, people that really bonded with the crowd, and I feel like they didn’t see that as much in Shelton as they would have liked to."

Matt Hardy said Benjamin is a fantastic athlete and that if he showed up today, he would probably be in a better position:

"They knew, from an athletic perspective, he was just unbelievable. He was unreal. So I think if Shelton came along today, I think it would be changed, and he would definitely be programmed a lot higher than he was back then," Hardy said. [H/T - FightFul]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The talent of Shelton Benjamin is unreal The talent of Shelton Benjamin is unreal 🔥 https://t.co/HiSAjq7VqZ

WWE Superstar said, "would ask to be released" before teaming with Shelton Benjamin

Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin have been close friends both inside and outside of WWE for a while, and he supported the 33-year-old star during some of her most difficult times.

During a recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, when asked to join forces with the former United States Champion, Yim responded:

"If I was ever teamed with Shelton I would ask to be released," Yim said jokingly.

On the Table Talk podcast, Shelton Benjamin back in 2021 spoke about his friendship with Mia Yim, as well as praising her skills as an in-ring performer.

Do you believe WWE should have given Shelton Benjamin a World Title run? Let us know in the comments section below

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes