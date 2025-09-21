Massive spoiler on MJF's immediate AEW future after All Out 2025

Following MJF's loss to Mark Briscoe tonight at AEW All Out, it seems that his next major move has just been hinted at. This will impact his immediate future with the company.This week has been very eventful for the former AEW World Champion. Yesterday, he was at Arena Mexico as he faced Mistico in a title vs. mask match. This was a physical match that even led to the luchador being busted open. Friedman took a loss that night, but immediately went to Toronto for his Tables N' Tacks match with Briscoe. However, he also fell short in that match.MJF's wife, Alicia Atout, has taken to X/Twitter to talk about her husband's next move. She had hoped they would be able to go on their honeymoon after the Salt of the Earth skipped out on this to go after Mark Briscoe. However, she mentioned that this may not happen again for one of two reasons: him not being in the best condition for this, or him being busy with filming his upcoming movie.&quot;Guys. I was really hoping we’d go on the honeymoon after ALL OUT. But a) he might be dead, And b) if he’s alive, he’s gotta go shoot the movie…&quot; Alicia wrote.This looks to be a hint at MJF's immediate future, as he may take some time off either to recover or to focus on his endeavors outside the ring.How did MJF react to his loss?Maxwell was completely heated for this feud with Mark Briscoe, as he blames him for missing out on becoming the AEW World Champion. But in the end, he couldn't put him away, and has taken yet another tough loss.He took to X/Twitter and was at a loss for words after what happened tonight at AEW All Out. He has not had the best of runs as of late, and it seems like this is starting to get to him.&quot;Idk anymore, man.&quot; he wroteMaxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKIdk anymore, man.Fortunately, he is still in possession of a contract for a guaranteed world title shot. He can take a step back in the meantime and choose the opportune time to use this. But things will be different this time, as this can only be executed within a week's notice, unlike before, where the contract can be used at any given time.