  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Massive spoiler on MJF's immediate AEW future after All Out 2025

Massive spoiler on MJF's immediate AEW future after All Out 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:13 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]

Following MJF's loss to Mark Briscoe tonight at AEW All Out, it seems that his next major move has just been hinted at. This will impact his immediate future with the company.

Ad

This week has been very eventful for the former AEW World Champion. Yesterday, he was at Arena Mexico as he faced Mistico in a title vs. mask match. This was a physical match that even led to the luchador being busted open. Friedman took a loss that night, but immediately went to Toronto for his Tables N' Tacks match with Briscoe. However, he also fell short in that match.

MJF's wife, Alicia Atout, has taken to X/Twitter to talk about her husband's next move. She had hoped they would be able to go on their honeymoon after the Salt of the Earth skipped out on this to go after Mark Briscoe. However, she mentioned that this may not happen again for one of two reasons: him not being in the best condition for this, or him being busy with filming his upcoming movie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Guys. I was really hoping we’d go on the honeymoon after ALL OUT. But a) he might be dead, And b) if he’s alive, he’s gotta go shoot the movie…" Alicia wrote.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

This looks to be a hint at MJF's immediate future, as he may take some time off either to recover or to focus on his endeavors outside the ring.

How did MJF react to his loss?

Maxwell was completely heated for this feud with Mark Briscoe, as he blames him for missing out on becoming the AEW World Champion. But in the end, he couldn't put him away, and has taken yet another tough loss.

Ad

He took to X/Twitter and was at a loss for words after what happened tonight at AEW All Out. He has not had the best of runs as of late, and it seems like this is starting to get to him.

"Idk anymore, man." he wrote

Fortunately, he is still in possession of a contract for a guaranteed world title shot. He can take a step back in the meantime and choose the opportune time to use this. But things will be different this time, as this can only be executed within a week's notice, unlike before, where the contract can be used at any given time.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications