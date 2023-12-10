Massive upset on AEW Collision; 4-time WWE Champion loses after being busted open 

A former WWE Champion has shockingly lost his first match in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. Bryan Danielson suffered a defeat in the Blue League on the latest episode of Collision.

Danielson took on another former WWE Superstar, Andrade El Idolo, in the main event of Collision. It was a hard-hitting match to begin with, as both stars landed some impressive moves on each other. Andrade took advantage of The American Dragon's injured eye at one point in the bout.

The former WWE United States Champion kept targeting the injured area, leading to Danielson being busted open. He then removed his opponent's eyepatch, making The American Dragon more vulnerable to his offense.

This did not stop Andrade from landing more maneuvers on the four-time WWE Champion. After a spinning back elbow, a series of knees in the corner, and a Hammer Lock DDT, Andrade finally put away Bryan Danielson for another win in the Continental Classic Tournament.

Following the match, Andrade tried to check on Danielson, but the Blackpool Combat Club wanted none of it and pushed him out of the ring. The bout's outcome has changed the complexion of the Blue League, as three men are now tied in the first spot.

