Match against Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair was a "huge accomplishment," notes AEW talent

An AEW talent recently recalled her match against top WWE stars like Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair and labeled it as a huge accomplishment in her career.

The star in question is Kayla Sparks, who returned to wrestling in 2021. Starks has made appearances for WWE and AEW before finally signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Kayla Sparks recently appeared on the July 19 episode of Dynamite in a match against AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. "The Spice Ranger" has also faced Thunder Rosa, which she calls the proudest match of her career.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Sparks recalled how sharing the ring with Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match on Raw was a huge accomplishment for her.

"With WWE, it has been an honor to be on Monday Night 'Raw.' [It] was a huge accomplishment, to not be signed and l have that opportunity with three of the best women in the business today. Bianca Belair was the women's champion at the time." (H/T WrestlingInc)

A veteran believes that Asuka could lose her WWE Women's Title to Charlotte Flair

Asuka is one of the most dominant women in WWE and is the current WWE Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow is having an impressive reign as Champion, however, veteran Bill Apter feels she can drop the title to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

The Women's Championship picture on SmackDown has been featuring three top stars, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and the Champion Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow introduced a new side to her character which has made her more dangerous than before. However, Charlotte Flair has made a career out of winning Championships, and Bill Apter believes that The Queen will extend her record at SummerSlam.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast.

"I'm going to go with Charlotte. Yeah, really. I think she is just amazing. The other two are really, really good, but I think Charlotte is going to go up one more plateau." [16:10 - 16:40]

Do you agree with Bill Apter's comments?

