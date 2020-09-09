Two matches announced for this week's AEW Dynamite

Two huge tag team matches have already been announced for this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite will also feature all of the fall out from AEW All Out this past weekend.

One match announced features The Inner Circles's Chris Jericho and Jake Hager facing off against the team of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a No Disqualification tag team match.

Le Champion of AEW will be looking to get back on track after he was defeated by Orange Cassidy in the Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out this past weekend.

However, Janela and Kiss will be looking to gain some revenge on the Inner Circle this week. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho not only defeated The Bad Boy, but also bloodied the New Jersey native once the match was over. This was all a part of The Demo God's mind games with Cassidy ahead of their showdown at All Out.

On the back of his defeat against Cassidy on Saturday night, will Jericho, along with his back-up Hager, be able to take out their frustrations on Janela and Kiss? Or will the unique pairing of The Bad Boy and The Concrete Rose add to The Inner Circle's recent list of woes?

Two top AEW tag teams square off

In addition to Jericho and Hager vs. Janela and Kiss, AEW have also announced a second tag team match for Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

Two of the top tag teams currently in All Elite Wrestling will face off as The Lucha Brothers go up against Jurassic Express.

Both tag teams will be looking to get back on the right track as they came up short during their respective matches at All Out. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus had a spectacular match against AEW EVPs The Young Bucks during Saturday's event, but ultimately succumbed to defeat when Jungle Boy was hit with the BTE-Trigger by Nick and Matt Jackson.

Whereas, The Lucha Brothers, along with Eddie Kingston, were unsuccessful in the Casino Battle Royale which was eventually won by Lance Archer. However, Kingston was the final competitor in the battle royale in an impressive performance.

Which tag team will leave AEW Dynamite victorious? The Lucha Brothers or Jurassic Express?