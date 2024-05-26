Matt Cardona strips former WWE name of his title

Matt Cardona has made a significant announcement as the general manager of Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). He recently stripped a former WWE Superstar of his world title. The name being discussed is Blake Christian (fka Trey Baxter).

Christian joined WWE as a member of the NXT roster in 2021, competing on the white-and-gold brand and 205 Live. In November of that year, he was released from his contract. The 26-year-old later made his AEW debut, appearing on both Dark and Rampage. He also made numerous appearances on ROH TV.

At GCW Take a Picture on Saturday, general manager Matt Cardona addressed the GCW World Title's future. Blake Christian is competing in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in Japan, and according to Cardona, he won't be around to defend his gold. Hence, the 39-year-old stripped Christian of the championship, announcing a gauntlet match to determine the new champion.

You can view a clip from the show in the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona also made a major decision as general manager at the cost of a popular AEW star

Earlier this month, the GCW World Championship briefly changed hands after AEW star Danhausen outsmarted Blake Christian, hitting him with his belt and stealing a win. However, GCW's general manager Matt Cardona had the match restarted.

Christian used this as an opportunity to retaliate, hitting Danhausen with a belt, and retaining his gold in the process. Cardona later addressed the move and claimed that it was a business decision to restart the contest.

He further mentioned that the AEW star was "not best for business."

“Sorry not sorry @DanhausenAD. You’re not best for business.” Cardona posted on Twitter/X

Expand Tweet

With Cardona being injured, he has taken his role as GCW's general manager seriously. Following some questionable decision on his part, could someone replace him soon? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback