Matt Cardona takes shot at AEW star ahead of title match

Matt Cardona has enjoyed one of the most successful independent runs of all time, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Ahead of his title defense at House of Glory's Darkest Hour event on December 1st, the former WWE Superstar took a shot at his opponent, AEW's Mike Santana.

Santana was out of action from June 2022 to August 2023 with an injury, and the former Inner Circle star is now looking to make up for lost time. Amid his feud with his former partner Ortiz in AEW, the 32-year-old has been touring the independent scene. He is set to face Matt Cardona for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship at Darkest Hour next Friday.

Santana has been hyping up the match on social media, but Cardona looked to dampen his spirits today. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion commented on Santana's Instagram post, claiming that he heard the Puerto Rican star had to wrestle on Rampage next Friday:

"Sorry. I heard you have to wrestle on Rampage," wrote Cardona.

Cardona takes a shot at his opponent

Santana vows to take Matt Cardona's House of Glory title

Mike Santana seems determined to claw his way up the ranks in both AEW and the wider world of pro wrestling. The former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion has his sights set on winning gold, but Matt Cardona may be one of the most formidable singles opponents he's ever faced.

Santana has a long history with House of Glory Wrestling, dating back to 2014. The 32-year-old has captured the HoG Tag Team Championship three times alongside his former partner Ortiz but has never had the opportunity to challenge for a singles title in the promotion.

Mike Santana recently took to social media to declare that he will not leave Darkest Hour empty-handed:

"Mark my words. I’m not leaving empty-handed," Santana tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Santana and Cardona will face off on December 1 for the HoG Heavyweight Championship. It will be the first time the two have ever shared the ring.

Do you think Santana will be able to defeat the former WWE Superstar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here