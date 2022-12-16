Matt Cardona teases a first-time-ever dream match against WWE legend's son in AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona appears to be interested in a major clash with AEW's Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, HOOK.

Cardona has made it his mission since being released by WWE in 2020 to cement himself as a main-event player. The former Zack Ryder has since won the NWA, AIW, and GCW World Titles, as well as the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. Now, Cardona is largely considered one of the premier talents outside of WWE and AEW.

He has been constantly linked with a return since Triple H's appointment as Chief Content Officer and subsequent signing spree. But he has gone on record multiple times to confirm that he would be open to discussions with either of the top companies.

So perhaps he could have been planting seeds when he admitted he loved the idea of facing HOOK in a Last Man Standing match on Twitter.

Responding to the Twitter account 'Wrestling Match Bot,' which generates random matches between stars of various companies, Cardona responded to a potential match between him and HOOK. The match was a Last Man Standing match.

"I love this," Matt Cardona said.

You can check out the tweet below:

HOOK is the current FTW World Champion after defeating Ricky Starks earlier this year. He last defended the title against Lee Moriarty on Rampage in November. He has only wrestled 16 times in his professional career thus far.

HOOK appeared to strike a partnership with Jungle Boy at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

He may have won their bout in November, but it appears as though HOOK is far from done with Lee Moriarty. Alongside his Firm cohort Big Bill, Moriarty attacked 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry after his bout with Brian Cage.

The FTW Champion made his way down to the ring to clear the scene, with Bill and Moriarty both retreating. From there, he pulled Perry up from the ground to seemingly confirm an alliance going forward.

Perry defeated his former partner Luchasaurus at Full Gear. His feud with the Firm started after he was targeted by Big Bill during last week's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

