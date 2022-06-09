AEW star Matt Hardy makes a bold claim ahead of The Hardys' highly-anticipated matchup next week

The Hardys are set to face The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express during next week's AEW Dynamite for the Tag-Team Championships. The brothers will revisit the match that made them famous: a three-way ladder match. Matt Hardy believes the brothers will claim the titles.

Matt & Jeff made a name for themselves in 1999 after facing Edge & Christian at No Mercy in a Ladder Match. The Hardys also featured in the Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000, involving The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian.

Due to their experience, Matt is aware of their overwhelming advantage next week:

"Next week, we win the @AEWWorld Tag Team Titles & become the first team to hold major tag straps over 4 different decades. We remind the world why we’re the OGs of the Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite"

Fans won't want to miss next week's Dynamite as we could likely see new AEW World Tag Team Champions be crowned.

Need to catch up with the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Fans seem to be both excited but concerned for The Hardys' upcoming Ladder Match

AEW fans seem to agree with Matt Hardy, especially those who recall their legendary match at WrestleMania 2000.

Ro55 Thomson @KS6662 @MATTHARDYBRAND @AEW Damn only winner here the fans. I better we have a modern day triangle ladder match and it's not a PPV. @TonyKhan you throwing away money here plus with a massive build up this is a PPV and could be better than the original triangle ladder match in 2000 @MATTHARDYBRAND @AEW Damn only winner here the fans. I better we have a modern day triangle ladder match and it's not a PPV. @TonyKhan you throwing away money here plus with a massive build up this is a PPV and could be better than the original triangle ladder match in 2000

While Matt seems to be confident in their abilities, a few fans are concerned, especially after Jeff's recent injury:

Grapshausen The Revenge @Grapshausen69 @MATTHARDYBRAND @AEW Hey Matt I don't want to be negative but I really hope that @JEFFHARDYBRAND is ready for this and not too beat up going into it. @MATTHARDYBRAND @AEW Hey Matt I don't want to be negative but I really hope that @JEFFHARDYBRAND is ready for this and not too beat up going into it.

Jose The Assistant also chimed in. Matt's former associate is likely hoping that The Hardys fail next week.

The Hardys have won tag team championships in WWE, TNA, and ROH. Adding the AEW World Tag Team Championship could indeed be momentous.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far