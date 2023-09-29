Matt Hardy admits top star left AEW at the "optimal time"

Matt Hardy recently admitted that an AEW star left the Jacksonville-based company at the best possible time. The star in question is Jade Cargill, who recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Since joining the company in November 2020, Big Jade was booked strongly and she embarked upon an undefeated streak of 60 matches. During that period she won the TBS title and held it for 508 days. Her undefeated streak in AEW was ended by Kris Statlander at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023.

Following her first loss, she took a three-month break and returned on September 9, 2023. The following week, she took another loss at the hands of Statlander, after which it was announced that she would be joining WWE.

On the most recent edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Hardy talked about the timing of Jade Cargill's Departure from the AEW and called it "optimal." The Veteran added that Jade is leaving the company with an almost unblemished win-loss record:

“She left AEW at the optimal time when you think about it, she had this big push, she had been undefeated, she had one loss, she went away for a while, came back and then she announces to management that she’s going to go to WWE. She has one more loss, and then off to WWE. She’s leaving about as unblemished as you can leave." Matt Hardy said. (H/t Fightful )

Corey Graves heaps praise on Jade Cargill, calls her a Star

The news of Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE has taken the professional wrestling world by storm, and it is being said that the Stamford-based company has huge expectations from the former AEW TBS Champion.

On the recent edition of After the Bell, WWE announcer Corey Graves praised Jade Cargill and called her a freak athlete and a star in every sense of the word. Graves further added that she would be a big addition to the WWE roster:

"Jade Cargill, physically speaking, a freak of nature. The girl has muscles like you've never seen before. She's a freak athlete but above all, in the little bits that I have seen of Jade, she's a star. She is a star in every sense of the word. The old pro wrestling adage, she will turn heads while walking through the airport. She is beautiful, she is powerful, she is talented. I think she is going to be a big addition to WWE, whether that be in NXT or RAW or SmackDown. This is exciting." [From 5:53 - 6:28]

