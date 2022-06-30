Create
"A violent, bloody war" - Matt Hardy, AEW personalities, and fans share their thoughts on the brutal Blood and Guts match on Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy and wrestling fans gave their reactions to Dynamite: Blood and Guts.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 09:02 AM IST

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club faced off in a Blood and Guts match. Both groups were locked inside a cage with two rings attached to one another.

The bout was filled with brutality as both factions unleashed their frustrations at each other. JAS' Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia got bled while Angelo Parker was hung upside down.

For the BCC, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta also went wide open while Santana injured his left arm, causing him to leave the match. Meanwhile, Jake Hager was sent through a table by Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

AEW star Matt Hardy quickly chimed in about the match on Twitter. Even before the bout started, Matt knew that it would be a brutal one.

#BloodAndGuts is starting - This gonna be a violent, bloody war. #AEWDynamite

President Tony Khan applauded the energy of the Little Caesars Arena crowd in Detroit, Michigan.

Justified “This is awesome!” chants here for #BloodAndGuts on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!Thank you to everyone watching Dynamite tonight!

Fuego Del Sol, whom JAS member Sammy Guevara used as a disguise weeks ago, loved the match.

Loving this match so far!!! twitter.com/fuegodelsol/st…

Then, Private Party's Isiah Kassidy posted a picture of him putting a durag on Garcia. The latter wore it during the match, but in color red.

Y’all already know who I’m rocking with 💯#AEWDynamite https://t.co/1yowJ3KiV3

Darius Martin, brother of Dante Martin, had nothing but awe on the Blood and Guts match.

#BloodandGuts was INSANE! 😨

Later in the match, Guevara fell from the top of the cage onto the table after Kingston pushed him, causing Alex Abrahantes and Alan Angels to give different reactions.

OMG!!! @sammyguevara #bloodandguts. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/wr6844a4hQ
😢 twitter.com/tde_gif/status…

Meanwhile, a couple of fans stated that the second installment of Blood and Guts was executed perfectly.

Great episode of Dynamite tonight. Blood and Guts was handled and paced much better this second time around. #AEWDynamite
Blood and Guts was a awesome classic Dynamite main event. I Ioved it. BCC, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston win. #AEWDynamite

This fan, meanwhile, thought the match looked like a pay-per-view.

Damn this episode of aew dynamite is intense blood and guts is off the hook it feels like watching a pay per view event 🔥

Check out the full results of today's AEW Dynamite here.

Blackpool Combat Club emerged victorious over Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

During the closing stretch, Chris Jericho locked in the "Walls of Jericho" on Eddie Kingston at the top of the cage. However, Claudio Castagnoli stopped with a running boot and a swingphony on Jericho.

Kingston put The Wizard on a Stretch Plum while Claudio locked the Sharpshooter on Menard, making him tap out. The Mad King was visibly frustrated as he thought he forced Jericho to submit.

.@ClaudioCSRO makes @TheDaddyMagic tap out and @Madking1981 is clearly frustrated by the outcome here at #BloodAndGuts! https://t.co/qmnRqca8wb

In the end, the BCC raised their hands altogether despite Kingston and Castagnoli bickering. It will be interesting to see if their feud with JAS will end after this and if the two will settle their issue in the coming days.

