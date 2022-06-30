"A violent, bloody war" - Matt Hardy, AEW personalities, and fans share their thoughts on the brutal Blood and Guts match on Dynamite

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club faced off in a Blood and Guts match. Both groups were locked inside a cage with two rings attached to one another.

The bout was filled with brutality as both factions unleashed their frustrations at each other. JAS' Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia got bled while Angelo Parker was hung upside down.

For the BCC, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta also went wide open while Santana injured his left arm, causing him to leave the match. Meanwhile, Jake Hager was sent through a table by Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

AEW star Matt Hardy quickly chimed in about the match on Twitter. Even before the bout started, Matt knew that it would be a brutal one.

President Tony Khan applauded the energy of the Little Caesars Arena crowd in Detroit, Michigan.

Fuego Del Sol, whom JAS member Sammy Guevara used as a disguise weeks ago, loved the match.

Then, Private Party's Isiah Kassidy posted a picture of him putting a durag on Garcia. The latter wore it during the match, but in color red.

Darius Martin, brother of Dante Martin, had nothing but awe on the Blood and Guts match.

Later in the match, Guevara fell from the top of the cage onto the table after Kingston pushed him, causing Alex Abrahantes and Alan Angels to give different reactions.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans stated that the second installment of Blood and Guts was executed perfectly.

Chase U #FreeCainVelasquez @ChaseOliver68 Great episode of Dynamite tonight. Blood and Guts was handled and paced much better this second time around. #AEWDynamite Great episode of Dynamite tonight. Blood and Guts was handled and paced much better this second time around. #AEWDynamite

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 Blood and Guts was a awesome classic Dynamite main event. I Ioved it. BCC, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston win. #AEWDynamite Blood and Guts was a awesome classic Dynamite main event. I Ioved it. BCC, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston win. #AEWDynamite

This fan, meanwhile, thought the match looked like a pay-per-view.

vote or die democracy on the line @kylerider520 Damn this episode of aew dynamite is intense blood and guts is off the hook it feels like watching a pay per view event Damn this episode of aew dynamite is intense blood and guts is off the hook it feels like watching a pay per view event 🔥

Blackpool Combat Club emerged victorious over Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

During the closing stretch, Chris Jericho locked in the "Walls of Jericho" on Eddie Kingston at the top of the cage. However, Claudio Castagnoli stopped with a running boot and a swingphony on Jericho.

Kingston put The Wizard on a Stretch Plum while Claudio locked the Sharpshooter on Menard, making him tap out. The Mad King was visibly frustrated as he thought he forced Jericho to submit.

In the end, the BCC raised their hands altogether despite Kingston and Castagnoli bickering. It will be interesting to see if their feud with JAS will end after this and if the two will settle their issue in the coming days.

