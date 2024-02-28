Matt Hardy, Athena, and more AEW stars react after WWE veteran Virgil passes away 

Matt Hardy, along with several other AEW stars, have reacted to the unfortunate news of Virgil (Michael Jones) passing away.

Virgil was a legendary wrestler who came into prominence after he served as the onscreen bodyguard for The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase between 1987 and 1991. He was involved in many notable feuds and rivalries during his time in the WWE.

The veteran even captured the Million Dollar Championship on one occasion. Following his stint in WWE, he went to WCW before retiring in 2000. However, he returned to the WWE in 2010, where he reprised his bodyguard role for The Million Dollar Man's son, Ted DiBiase Jr. However, this role was short-lived.

Sadly, the former Million Dollar Champion passed away on 28th February 2024. The News of his sudden passing sent shockwaves across the industry. Matt Hardy, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Eathen Page, Santana, Athena, and other AEW stars reacted to his passing.

Check out their reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What was the reason for Virgil's death?

The unfortunate news of the WWE veteran passing away was shared by his good friend and veteran referee, Mark Charles III who broke the news on Facebook.

Charles III, in his post, revealed that the former Million Dollar man had passed away peacefully at a hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He also asked the fans to pray for the star's family:

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

The exact reason for the former Million Dollar Champion's passing is unknown at the time of writing. However, in the past, the WWE legend revealed that he was diagnosed with dementia and colon cancer and even suffered two strokes.

We at Sportskeeda pray for the soul of the WWE legend and send our condolences to his family in this challenging time.