Matt Hardy breaks silence on alleged backstage heat with former AEW champion

Wrestling legend Matt Hardy was signed to AEW for a few years. His run in the company is widely considered underwhelming, as he was hardly booked in major feuds and matches. Interestingly, he had a rivalry with former AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara. This storyline now lives in infamy because it led to a controversial moment at All Out 2020.

Guevara and Hardy locked horns at All Out 2020 in a Broken Rules Match. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion won this bout. However, he suffered an injury during the match due to a dangerous spot. He eventually recovered, but this incident led to the company being criticized for a lack of safety concerns because the match carried on after the 50-year-old got injured.

In a recent Q&A on X (fka Twitter), a fan asked the legend if he had any regrets about his All Out 2020 match and if he has had heat with the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion. Hardy responded by saying that there was no issue between him and Guevara. In addition, he stated that wrestling is an unpredictable and dangerous profession, and a wrestler should simply move on after a setback.

Trending

You can check out the tweet here.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Zero issues with@sammyguevara. Actually, Sammy’s a good dude & I pull for him & wish him & his family the best. Sh*t happens is wrestling, it’s an incredibly dangerous profession. There’s stuff I wish could have happened differently in life (this being one) but life’s too short for regrets. Man up & move on is my motto."

Matt Hardy believes that John Cena might show up in TNA amidst retirement tour

TNA and WWE are reportedly working together after signing a multi-year deal a few days ago. Interestingly, Matt Hardy believes that there is a huge possibility that John Cena might show up at one of the upcoming TNA shows amidst his retirement tour.

"If they put him in a good position where he looked favorable and was doing good stuff… I wouldn’t rule it out of the realm of possibility. Especially knowing John Cena. I feel like he’s gonna go out, he’s gonna go out with a bang over the course of this next year," said Hardy. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Matt Hardy is married to fellow wrestler Rebecca Hardy. Together, the couple has four children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback