Matt Hardy breaks silence on the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

AEW star Matt Hardy paid tribute to his former tag team partner Windham Rotunda, known to many as Bray Wyatt, after his shocking passing earlier today. During their time together in WWE, they were in an enemies-to-friends storyline with one another.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt feuded until their "Ultimate Deletion" match, which Hardy won. In Bray Wyatt's next appearance, he was like a new man, and he sided with Hardy from that moment on.

Known as The Deleters of Worlds, the unlikely duo would go on to become the Raw Tag Team Champions and would be the best of friends during that period of time.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy expressed how heartbroken he was following his friend's sudden passing, and he also wished his condolences to Wyatt's family.

"Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already."

Their relationship was one that was interesting to follow, as they were very different in a lot of ways, and both played peculiar but iconic characters – The Eater of Worlds and "Broken" Matt Hardy.

We at Sportskeeda send our sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda's family and friends in this difficult time.

