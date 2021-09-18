Matt Hardy brutalizes a fan on AEW Rampage; shaves off his head 

Matt Hardy brutalized an Orange Cassidy fan on this week's AEW Rampage before shaving his head off.

During his interview with Tony Schiavone, Hardy was furious that his stable, Hardy Family Office, had lost both of its matches on the show. Just then, the veteran performer spotted a fan in the front row, impersonating Orange Cassidy with a similar look.

Matt Hardy has a staredown with him before attacking him. He then dragged the fan in the ring, and Jack Evans began shaving off his head. Moments later, Orange Cassidy's music hit, and he ran down into the ring to save his admirer from Hardy's assault.

Unfortunately, before Cassidy could make the save, most of the fan's hair was gone. The Hardy-Cassidy feud has gotten a new edge thanks to the segment on AEW Rampage. Considering the heated crowd reaction to Hardy, it will be a cathartic moment when Cassidy finally puts him down for good.

Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy can collide in a Hair vs. Hair match in AEW

A recent report suggested that AEW is building towards a Hair vs. Hair match between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. The seeds for the bout were laid at AEW All Out 2021, where Hardy Family Office's The Butcher tried to shave off Orange Cassidy's hair.

Though it's unclear when or where the match will go down, Orange Cassidy is the favorite to win the clash. Matt Hardy has put many AEW stars over, and losing to Cassidy again would increase the latter's value in the company.

Did you enjoy the segment on AEW Rampage? Who do you think should win the Hair vs. Hair match between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy?

