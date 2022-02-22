×
"You're still so blind to the reality" - Matt Hardy calls out AEW star

Modified Feb 22, 2022
AEW is home to many factions. One of them is the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. However, things are not going as smoothly for them as there is friction between co-owner Matt Hardy and his protege Isiah Kassidy. Hardy and Isiah kept taking shots at each other on Twitter.

On the recent episode of Dark Elevation, Isiah Kassidy was in tag-team action against fellow members Andrade, the Butcher and the Blade. During the match, Andrade let Isiah Kassidy make the winning pinfall. Isiah took a shot at Hardy on Twitter stating that he won the match clean when Hardy was not in his corner.

Matt Hardy responded to this accusation by Isiah, saying that he was out of reality and could not see what is right in front of him

You can check out Matt's tweet below:

"I won a match clean" is an interesting way to describe this. Bless your heart, @IsiahKassidy. You’re still so blind to the reality of what’s in front of you. #AEWDarkElevation twitter.com/isiahkassidy/s… https://t.co/SjvxfiKCv4

Matt Hardy showed erratic behavior on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy was not happy with Private Party's recent performances. They failed to beat Jungle Boy and Luchasauraus for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships. The week after Isiah Kassidy failed to beat Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship.

Isiah had a chance to redeem himself in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match but got easily beaten by debutant Keith Lee. In the middle of the match Matt Hardy abandoned ringside and left the arena. Kassidy was very much upset by this and called Hardy's behavior erratic.

The worse thing wasn’t even me losing on Wednesday. It was you walking out in the middle of my match. I got all the love in the world for you. But idk if I could forgive you for that…I guess erratic behavior runs in the family. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND…

Kassidy is clearly upset with Big Money Matt and has now started to feel that he is better off without him. Will these two amend things or will they clash? We will find out in due time.

Do you think Private Party need Matt Hardy's guidance or are they better off on their own?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

हिन्दी