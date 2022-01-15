"Literally perfect" - Matt Hardy heaps praise on AEW Title match

Wrestling legend Matt Hardy heaped massive praise upon the AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega from the Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view.

After literal years of storytelling spanning multiple promotions and platforms, Hangman Page had the last laugh against his biggest rival, defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on one of the company's biggest shows.

The match was praised by fans and critics alike. Many fans called it near-perfect storytelling, whereas critics like Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer gave the match 5.5 stars out of a possible 5, breaking his own star scale in the process.

While speaking on his "Extreme Life" podcast, Matt Hardy discussed the match while looking back at the career of Hangman Page.

"I mean I thought it was excellent, you know. They killed it. I would have expected nothing less from Kenny and Adam but they went out there and absolutely killed it and it was nice to have this story that’s spanned out over years to be paid off in such a great and perfect match. Literally perfect between the match and the storytelling," said Matt Hardy.

Since the match at Full Gear, Kenny Omega has been away from the ring, recovering from several injuries. As for the champion recently became the first man to pin Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling.

Hangman Page has a new AEW title challenger

After two hellacious matches, Hangman Page finally defeated Bryan Danielson for good, freeing himself up for new challengers to step forward.

This week on Dynamite, that newest challenger may have come out already. The man who stepped forward was the returning "Murderhawk" Lance Archer.

Archer had been absent from the ring for many weeks due to a concussion. However, he came back with a vengeance attacking Page and hinting that he is coming for the Hangman's AEW World Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from the article, please link The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy