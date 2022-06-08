Matt Hardy says fans have gotten numb to how brutal wrestling truly is

AEW star Matt Hardy has opened up about fans becoming desensitized to the brutal nature of professional wrestling.

The statement follows the merciless match Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy had against the Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing. The encounter was noted for the sluggish behavior of the 44-year-old Jeff, who Matt later claimed was nearly knocked out early in the bout.

In response to discussion of the bout on social media, Matt Hardy claimed that fans have become desensitized to how dangerous pro wrestling is. He also noted that most wrestlers are already banged up before the bell even rings:

"Many fans have became desensitized to how physical & dangerous pro wrestling truly is. Maybe it’s because they *think* they understand what we do. Every match is physically taxing. Most wrestlers are banged up before their matches. It’s not theater. It’s insanely physical."

Matt went on to state that the business has changed for the better in recent years, even if it's still incredibly taxing on the body.

The Hardys have built their careers on tough physical matches and daredevil stunts, and many fans have become more vocal about the two easing up as they enter the twilight of their careers.

Matt Hardy wants The Hardy Boys to end their career on a high note

Jeff and Matt Hardy appeared as guests on the June 1st edition of Talk Is Jericho. While chatting about Jeff Hardy's arrival at AEW, Matt said he's confident that AEW will allow them to end their careers on a high note:

“I feel like both of us wanted to end our career on a high note, and we wanted to both go out the same way as we came in, as a team together. We also felt AEW is the perfect place with Tony Khan and all the people from top to bottom” (9:27-9:43)

Since reuniting in AEW, the Hardys have been up to their old tricks, leaping from the tops of ladders and crashing through tables in order to wow the live audience. It's unclear how much longer the brothers plan on wrestling, but there's no doubt the two will make the final chapter of their careers a memorable one.

