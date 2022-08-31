"Told them to stay away from me" - Matt Hardy clears the air on fellow AEW stars seemingly stalking him

Matt Hardy clarified inquiries from former stablemate Andrade El Idolo about the AEW tag team Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) seemingly stalking him.

Hardy began reconnecting with the duo after he asked them to attack him several times, mainly in Being the Elite episodes. This was Hardy's way to "right the wrongs" he did to Kassidy and Quen in the past when he was the duo's manager. Since then, Matt has chosen to stay away from his former proteges in order for them to be successful.

However, during the latest episode of BTE, Private Party has taken a new approach of "wanting to talk" to their former manager when they seemingly followed him by using "teleportation."

As a result, Andrade, Hardy's former partner at the Andrade/Hardy Family Office (AHFO), asked if Matt misses the AEW tag team.

The Hardy Boyz member replied by clarifying that he told Kassidy and Quen to keep their distance from him because they work for El Idolo.

"I’ve told them to stay away from me. I’m toxic. They work for you @AndradeElIdolo & I respect that. I just want them to be healthy, happy & successful. They’re good human beings who deserve good lives & careers. I hope you can give them that," Hardy responded.

On the August 19th episode of Rampage, Private Party lost to Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Matt Hardy scored a win on AEW Dark: Elevation

Last Monday on Elevation, Matt Hardy had a rare singles match as he faced RSP (Rickey Shane Page). During the bout, the Private Party appeared all of a sudden to see their former manager in action.

Matt was beyond surprised upon sighting the AEW tag team arrive to watch him closely. Still, it didn't rattle the former as he delivered his signature Twist of Fate to RSP.

With tensions seemingly brewing between Andrade and the Private Party, it will be interesting to see if Hardy will entertain the idea of reuniting with his former proteges by taking them under his wing once again.

