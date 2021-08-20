WWE legend drops a major hint regarding CM Punk ahead of AEW Rampage: The First Dance 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently sent out an intriguing tweet, teasing fans regarding CM Punk's highly anticipated rumored debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Hardy shared a GIF of a match from the last decade, where he and Punk teamed up to take on The Miz and John Morrison on an episode of WWE ECW. Check out Matt Hardy's tweet, along with the GIF, here:

The fact that the AEW star shared something like this when fans can't contain their excitement about CM Punk's possible debut at the show has further sent Twitterati into overdrive.

Many seem to believe Punk appearing at the August 20th show is all but guaranteed and that it's only a matter of time before the former WWE star officially becomes All Elite.

CM Punk is expected to confront Darby Allin at The First Dance, as the former TNT Champion has already hinted at facing the Voice of the Voiceless at the event.

Tony Khan also recently dropped a major hint at CM Punk's debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Though Tony Khan has maintained a stoic silence about the CM Punk rumors until recently, the AEW chief finally dropped a hint at what the company may have in store for fans at Rampage: The First Dance.

Khan put out a tweet a few hours ago, writing that he's betting the excitement for one of the biggest announcements in AEW's history at The First Dance is through the roof.

Tony Khan added that the company would create new fans and bring back many lapsed viewers, which seems to be a clear hint at the fans of CM Punk tuning in to the watch the show.

Check out this week's review of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT in the video below:

For more such content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Are you excited about CM Punk debuting at AEW Rampage: The First Dance? Do you want him to confront Darby Allin at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Arjun