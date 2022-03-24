Matt Hardy reacts after taking a massive bump on this week's AEW Dynamite

After AEW Dynamite this week, Matt Hardy reacted to his massive bump from the show on social media.

On Wednesday's show, Hardy was involved in an eight-man Texas Tornado tag team match with Sting, Darby Allin, and Jeff Hardy. They defeated the team of Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade.

The Private Party hit their former mentor with a double Side Effect into the sound system area during the match but still couldn't stop him. Afterward, Matt responded that he would just not be killed.

"Tonight, @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen learned firsthand that Matt Hardy WILL NOT DIE! #AEWDynamite," Hardy said.

The 48-year-old veteran is known for taking high-risk bumps, especially during his tag team matches with Jeff Hardy. Hence, it was no surprise to see him take another one this week.

Matt Hardy was once associated with the Private Party and AFO

Before his feud with the AFO, Hardy was once a manager for the Private Party. Big Money Matt led the group to huge tag team wins against Matt Sydal and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin), Dark Order, and Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.

They even showed up on IMPACT Wrestling to interrupt The Good Brothers, Chris Sabin, and "Cowboy" James Storm.

Matt then took The Butcher and The Blade (with Bunny) under his wing and created the Matt Hardy Empire, eventually becoming the Hardy Family Office. Later on, Andrade Inc. (Andrade El Idolo and Jose, the Assistant) became associated with the HFO, as Matt sold his 51% of his stake to El Idolo.

Hardy was removed from the group after they lost at Revolution 2022 against Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin. It led to the reunion of The Hardys, and since then, they have been feuding with AFO.

Last week on Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam, The Hardys beat the Private Party in a tag-team match. After this week, it's safe to assume Matt's animosity towards his former teammates will continue for the near future.

Edited by Angana Roy