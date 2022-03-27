"We never liked that" - Matt Hardy shares thoughts about his 2009 WWE feud with Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on his WWE storyline with his brother Jeff Hardy. The two were involved in a critical brother vs. brother feud in 2009 in the company.

The Hardys have been impressive ever since their reunion on the March 9, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. They racked up tag team victories against the Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade, while teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin. It was all part of Matt's ongoing feud against his former stable, the Andrade Family Office (AFO).

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said that he and his brother never liked parts of their 2009 rivalry in WWE. The Broken One even emphasized that it would've been different if their feud was in the broken universe angle.

"The whole thing of burning Jeff’s house down. We never liked that. We’d never do a callback to that. But I remember thinking during that angle, I was like, me being jealous of my brother, who’s historically more popular than me? Sure, I can see that. Or, if I had his fireworks go off or do things to embarrass him. But like, burn his house down? I think that might be a little jumping the shark because we’re trying to play this angle as serious. You know, it’d be different if it [had been] a broken universe angle," Hardy said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The broken universe angle Hardy talked about was their feud on IMPACT in 2016, when he was the Broken One. Matt beat Jeff in their Final Deletion match to become the sole owner of the Hardy Brand.

A look back at the 2009 WWE feud of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

The Hardys are known as one of the most decorated tag-teams in wrestling history. However, the brothers feuded in WWE in 2009 when Matt Hardy turned on Jeff during the latter's World Heavyweight title match against Edge.

Big Money's sole reason for his attack was his jealousy at his brother's ascending popularity. Matt was also responsible for the well-known pyrotechnic explosion on Jeff Hardy's face on an episode of SmackDown.

The feud culminated at Wrestlemania 25 where Matt beat Jeff, in an Extreme Rules match. Matt beat Jeff again in a stretcher match on SmackDown.

Jeff ended the feud with a win over Matt in their I Quit Match at Backlash.

