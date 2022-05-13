AEW star Matt Hardy compares recent match to the Mona Lisa painting

AEW star Matt Hardy took to social media to compare a recent match on Dynamite to a painting of the Mona Lisa.

Last night on Dynamite, Hardy was in the corner of his brother Jeff Hardy in the latter's "Anything Goes Match" against Darby Allin (with Sting on his side). The bout was the second quarterfinal matchup of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, after the Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood earlier in the night.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy shared a photo of the Mona Lisa painting hanging on the walls of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. He said the Jeff vs. Darby main event match could replace the world-renowned portrait.

"This @AEW masterpiece can replace the one behind me..," Hardy tweeted.

After a hard-hitting match, Jeff scored a crucifix pin on Darby to advance to the next round of the tournament. The Charismatic Enigma will now face Cole in the semifinals in the next few days.

Matt Hardy shared his heartfelt reaction to Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin match on AEW Dynamite

Following the main event on AEW Dynamite, Matt took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the "Anything Goes Match" between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin.

Matt stated that both tried to "maim each other" just for the sake of competition while he and Sting were like parents worrying about the safety of their children.

"My brother vs Darby on #AEWDynamite was Fn INSANE. These 2 are great friends, but literally tried to maim each other in the name of competition. And pride. The biggest winner? The fans. Sting and I were outside like worried fathers watching our kids fistfight."

@kimberlasskick My brother vs Darby on #AEWDynamite was Fn INSANE. These 2 are great friends, but literally tried to maim each other in the name of competition. And pride. The biggest winner? The fans. Sting & I were outside like worried fathers watching our kids fistfight. My brother vs Darby on #AEWDynamite was Fn INSANE. These 2 are great friends, but literally tried to maim each other in the name of competition. And pride. The biggest winner? The fans. Sting & I were outside like worried fathers watching our kids fistfight.📷 @kimberlasskick https://t.co/ZqWbn27E3f

As of right now, Matt Hardy's last AEW match was a win in a six-man tag on AEW Dark against the Andrade Family Office (AFO). It will be interesting to see when he has his next match, whether in the singles or tag-team division.

