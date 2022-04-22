"We were almost underappreciated" - Matt Hardy opens up about the similarities between himself and four-time WWE Champion

Matt Hardy recently compared his wrestling career to that of fellow veteran Christian Cage.

The two stars have a 25-year history with each other, and they often spent their early days at each other's necks. The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian were involved in some of the most memorable Attitude Era feuds. As such, the two stars - only a year apart in age - have been connected for a long time.

During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star was asked about his relationship with Christian. Hardy expressed sincere admiration for his former foe.

"He really is one of the greatest minds I’ve ever met in pro wrestling," said Hardy. :When he thought he was retired for the longest time, there were so many people – Jon Moxley wanted him to come to AEW as a producer or as a coach, an agent – to help put together matches and stuff. His mind is great." [1:46 - 1: 59]

Matt Hardy also went on to note the two were often overshadowed by Edge and Jeff Hardy, likely due to their larger fan followings.

"We always kind of had that very special bond where we were almost underappreciated," Hardy continued. "He’s a great dude and we’ve been such great friends for 25 years. His wrestling mind is unmatched, he has a very talented gift when it comes to wrestling and wrestling psychology." (2:00 – 2:28)

Matt Hardy has signaled that the feud between himself and Andrade El Idolo has been "DELETED"

After Andrade's defeat to Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to "DELETE" Andrade.

"Andrade has been DELETED! #AEWDynamite," Hardy Tweeted.

In their post-match appearance, The Hardys symbolically indicated that the feud between them and Andrade is over. Now that the beef between Matt and his former stable has been buried, where will The Hardys go next? Fans will just have to wait and see.

