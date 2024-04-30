Matt Hardy compares top female AEW star to Dusty Rhodes

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy compared a top star from AEW's women's division to Dusty Rhodes. The talent in question is Willow Nightingale.

The 30-year-old star won her first singles gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this month when she defeated Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty 2024. Nightingale has established a connection with fans of All Elite Wrestling since her first match in the company in 2021. According to Matt Hardy, the New York native's aspirational on-screen personality and charisma are similar to Dusty Rhodes.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former AEW star favorably compared Nightingale to The American Dream, praising her work and friendly conduct.

"She reminds me, and this is by no means a physical comparison, she reminds me of Dusty Rhodes in some ways," Hardy said. "She's very likable. She's very charismatic and whenever she goes out there and does things, it's just also very believable in whatever it may be. There's just something about her that makes you want to cheer for her. That is what I think of when I think about Willow. When you see her, she's a very friendly person. She just really radiates through the screen and you're like, 'Wow. I like this individual and I want to cheer for them. I want them to do good. I want to see them win,'" Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Willow Nightingale will face Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

After winning the TBS Championship, Nightingale was interrupted by Mercedes Mone, who is set to challenge for her title at Double or Nothing 2024.

During their confrontation, both discussed the assault Mone suffered during a backstage interview on Dynamite earlier this month. Nightingale asked the former WWE Superstar whether she believed she had intended to injure her during their bout at NJPW Resurgence last year. The CEO claimed that Nightingale did not want to hear her genuine answer.

The former NJPW Strong Women's Champion apologized for hurting Mone during their Resurgence 2023 bout but promised to defeat her unambiguously at Las Vegas and retain the TBS Title. The Boss countered by claiming that Nightingale knew she could not beat her.

As Mone turned to leave the ring, Kris Statlander grabbed her hand to turn her around. The 32-year-old star, in return, delivered a slap to Nightingale, nearly causing a brawl to break out, although both women were separated at the end.

Mone later took to X/Twitter to reveal that slapping Nightingale caused the ring she had been wearing to break, writing:

"I slapped her so hard it broke my da** ring," she wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Mone will win her first championship in AEW at Double or Nothing 2024.