Matt Hardy isn't convinced that UFC and WWE fans will crossover following TKO merger

AEW star Matt Hardy has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO under their parent company, Endeavor.

On September 12th, 2023, the official merger of the UFC and WWE took place as TKO Group Holdings went public on the New York Stock Exchange, leading many people to wonder if there will be any crossover between the two companies in the near future.

During the latest edition of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star stated that the two promotions will do great things together. But when it comes to the crossover of fans, he isn't so certain.

"I don't think you're gonna have a lot of UFC and shoot fighting fans really just jump over to wrestling just because it's owned by the same company. I also don't think people that enjoy the pageantry and fantastical world of pro wrestling are going to jump to UFC. Although I do think they're both such extreme sports and entertainment, I think there'll be some great promotion you can do with them together." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

UFC President Dana White was recently asked about potentially trying to turn UFC fans into WWE fans and vice-versa, to which Dana responded by saying that he doesn't think there is much crossover between the two fanbases.

Matt Hardy will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

While WWE is entering a new era in its history, AEW is looking to continue its strong run of events this Friday with Rampage, where Matt Hardy will be in action.

Matt will team up with his brother Jeff Hardy and The Lucha Brothers for an all-star eight-man tag team match. They will take on the team of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher and The Blade.

Elsewhere on the show, The Acclaimed will also be in action. The Kingdom will take on Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, and Jade Cargill will look to reclaim her TBS Championship when she takes on Kris Statlander.

