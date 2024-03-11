Matt Hardy criticizes major AEW match

Matt Hardy signed with AEW in 2020. Recently, the veteran criticized one of the matches on the Revolution pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay returned to Jacksonville-based promotion last month and faced Konosuke Takeshita at the pay-per-view in Greensboro, North California. It was Ospreay's first match as a full-time competitor of the All Elite Wrestling. The event was built around Sting's retirement match, however, Ospreay and Takeshita stole the show with their fast-paced match.

While the match was well received by the fans and veterans, Matt Hardy revealed that he wasn't a big fan of it. Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star said he was not invested in the bout due to a lack of build-up.

"I loved the match, I thought the match was great. Considering the story wasn't as strong, that made me not feel their match as much as I feel the other two matches. That match, in particular, because I knew there wasn't a heated, hated rivalry between them, or really these huge stakes in the match that makes me not quite as invested in the match. Coming into it as it was, there wasn't this buildup to this match, that made me not as invested in the match," he said.

Matt Hardy talks about Sammy Guevara's recent suspension

The Hardys have had a rough time in All Elite Wrestling. Jeff Hardy recently suffered a concussion after Sammy Guevara botched a move and hit the veteran on his face with his knee during their match on the February 16 episode of AEW Rampage.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer, Guevara was told to finish the match after Jeff got hurt. However, the Spanish God hit the former WWE Champion with his finisher, the GTH, which apparently resulted in his suspension. Matt discussed the incident during an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess," Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Injuries are the bane of any wrestler's professional life, and it remains to be seen how the brothers react to this latest onslaught of misfortune.

Matt Hardy's AEW contract reportedly expires soon. Do you think he will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

