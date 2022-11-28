Matt Hardy defeats one of AEW's newest former WWE star signings in an outside show 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy squared off against The Last Outlaw, Jeff Jarrett, in a non-AEW event. Jarrett lost against Hardy in a no-DQ match.

In their match at WrestleCade 2015, when "The Last Outlaw" whacked Hardy with a guitar, Matt required 36 stitches because the blow busted him open, and since then, the two have not been on friendly terms. Hardy and Jeff both currently work in AEW.

Last Saturday at Full Gear, Jarrett teamed up with his good friend Jay Lethal for his first AEW match. However, after pulling out all the stops, they lost to the formidable duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Jarrett and his wife, Karen Jarrett, also fell short this weekend in a No-DQ battle against Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby Hardy, on November 26 at WrestleCade SuperShow.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Thanks for an incredible night, #WrestleCade & Winston-Salem! What an amazing return @RebyHardy made to the ring tonight after 4 babies & 5 years away. Thanks for having my back, MaMa! Thanks for an incredible night, #WrestleCade & Winston-Salem! What an amazing return @RebyHardy made to the ring tonight after 4 babies & 5 years away. Thanks for having my back, MaMa! https://t.co/4JEmo0X6vn

WrestleCade tweeted that Hardy and Jarrett would rematch after almost seven years apart. The 48-year-old claimed that he was unable to imagine that a rematch between him and the WWE Hall of Famer would truly take place.

WWE veteran explains why his family is "p***ed off" with Jeff Jarrett

The former ECW Champion revealed that he and Double J still have real-life tension during the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. In their 2015 match, the former was forced to spend the entire night at the hospital after being busted open, according to Hardy.

Also noted by the former WWE Tag Team Champion was the fact that his wife, Reby Hardy, is still furious about the incident.

“I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards. And that night at Wrestlecade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p***ed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in hospital all night. So she’s not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett in general,” Matt Hardy said. (HT - InsideTheRopes)

However, it remains to be seen whether a potential feud between Double J and Hardy could be in store at AEW.

