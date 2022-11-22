Matt Hardy set to face longtime real-life rival at non-AEW event

AEW star Matt Hardy will rekindle his rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in an upcoming wrestling event.

Last Saturday at Full Gear, Jarrett teamed up with his good friend Jay Lethal for his first AEW match. However, after pulling out all the stops, they lost to the formidable duo of Sting and Darby Allin.

On the other hand, Hardy has reunited with Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). Unfortunately, The Firm obtained their contracts after faction member Ethan Page outsmarted Kassidy during the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, Canada.

WrestleCade has announced on Twitter that after nearly seven years, Hardy and Jarrett will face each other again this coming weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the former's home state.

Responding to that, the 48-year-old couldn't believe a rematch between him and the WWE Hall of Famer would become a reality.

"This is actually gonna happen at #WrestleCade. Didn’t think this match was possible," Matt tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

For those unaware, the two AEW stars battled for the WrestleCade Championship on November 28, 2015, at WrestleCade IV. Hardy was the champion entering the event but lost after taking a brutal guitar shot from Jarrett, which busted him open.

AEW star Matt Hardy on why he and his family have had bad blood with Jeff Jarrett

In an episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star unveiled that he and Jeff Jarrett weren't on the same page.

Hardy recalled the horrific incident at WrestleCade in 2015 by saying that his wife Reby was furious about what Jarrett did and that they had to stay in a medical facility all night.

“I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards. And that night at WrestleCade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p***ed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in hospital all night. So she’s not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett in general."

It would be interesting to see if Matt will finally issue a receipt to the Hall of Famer for their upcoming rematch in North Carolina.

What are your thoughts on the scheduled bout between Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy? Sound off in the comments section.

