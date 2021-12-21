'You’re not gonna be able to walk by the time you’re 40' - Matt Hardy on the doubters of his extreme style

Matt Hardy has made a career out of proving people wrong.

Current AEW star Matt Hardy recently sat down with Essentially Sports to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career. When asked about the extreme style of matches that put The Hardy Boyz on the map, Hardy reflected upon the WWE vets at the time who said that he and Jeff wouldn't be able to walk by the time they were 40, let alone wrestle.

"So many people who were the [WWE] Vets at the time, when we first started wrestling, and the style, we wrestled, which is almost like the modern-day style today, and especially doing all the ladder matches and table matches, and TLC matches, so many people thought, ‘oh my God, you’re not gonna be able to, you know, walk by the time you’re 40,’ or whatever it was, you know, because we did so much more than they did back in the day," Matt Hardy said.

Matt Hardy on how The Hardy Boyz survived working an extreme style for so many years

The Hardy Boyz proved all the doubters wrong and are still active wrestlers to this day. When asked how they were able to pull it off, Matt Hardy contributed it to taking care of themselves between matches and a little bit of luck.

"So I think between just like, taking care of ourselves, and just also luck is one of the things well, we’ve both been very lucky and just trying to be smart with our decision making about really, when to take the calculated risk and when not to," Matt Hardy said.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? Are you happy to see that he and Jeff can still wrestle in 2021? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

