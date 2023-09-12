Matt Hardy drops a potential tease about The Hardys' AEW future

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have nothing left to prove. The duo has had some scintillating runs throughout several wrestling organizations spanning the course of decades.

Despite having such tenured careers, the two still seem to have a lot of fuel when it matters the most. Matt Hardy, one-half of the legendary Team Xtreme, posted something on social media that could be a hint at what the future holds for the brothers.

In a social media post, Matt Hardy revealed:

"We're not done yet."

Matt and Jeff are currently signed with AEW. Their last match came in April, where Matt and his tag team partner Isiah Kassidy were attacked by The Firm, and a returning Jeff Hardy saved the evening.

The Hardy Boyz have been iconic as both a tag team and singles acts respectively. In the nineties, they were known as The Hardy Boyz, and enthralled the audience with their hardcore, over-the-top wrestling personae.

By the 2000s, Lita joined the team and they became Team Xtreme. Some fans consider them to be the architects of the TLC match, along with The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian.

Matt Hardy recalls Vince McMahon's demeanor during 9/11

In 2001, Vince McMahon went ahead with the SmackDown taping that came two days after the September 9/11 attacks. This was the promotion's first public event following the dastardly attacks.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt revealed that Vince was intent on holding the show. The former WWE Superstar had nothing but praise for Vince as they put the event on.

WWE programming has rarely been called off - with the pandemic being one of the only times when programming was completely canceled. Even during that time, after a while, the programming was held at closed venues.

"Vince is a fearless human being," Hardy said. "He wasn't afraid of stuff. There were so many people that were just worried, like, 'If we're the first big public gathering, does that make us a target?' I felt like that. It was very strange. I was very concerned and worried during that day, but Vince had his mind made up. He was like, 'Nobody stops me, nobody stops World Wrestling Entertainment, and we're going to do the show, dam**t.'' [H/T WrestlingInc]

