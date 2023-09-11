Matt Hardy recalls how Vince McMahon was "fearless" while handling WWE backstage during 9/11

Matt Hardy recalled the WWE locker room's reaction to the events of 9/11 and the fearlessness of Vince McMahon while handling backstage.

The coordinated terrorist attacks on the United States of America on September 11, 2001, shook the entire world to its core, as almost 3,000 people were killed and thousands were injured. The day is remembered as one of the darkest in the history of the United States, and many households were affected by the event.

Expand Tweet

During the recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran wrestler, who was working with WWE at that time, said SmackDown was scheduled for the same day, but the attacks created uncertainty about the show, and everybody wanted to go back to their families.

"So we don't know if the show was [going ahead], whatever. And then, obviously, everything shut down, so the show was not a go. And they said, 'So we're going to get back with you.' I remember me and Jeff [Hardy], we just wanted to drive home. I just wanted to get home and be with my dad, be with my family, because we didn't know. And everybody was like that. Shane [Helms] was like that. Nobody knew what was happening or what was coming ... Everybody wanted to go home," Hardy said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former United States Champion said they received a message from WWE asking them to stick around in Texas as the show would take place on September 13, and everyone was shocked by the thought of spending two more days in Houston.

The AEW star praised Vince McMahon for his fearlessness in the face of adversity. As it was the first big public gathering after the attacks, the WWE locker room was worried and concerned, but the owner of the Stamford-based company had made up his mind.

"Vince is a fearless human being," Hardy said. "He wasn't afraid of stuff. There were so many people that were just worried, like, 'If we're the first big public gathering, does that make us a target?' I felt like that. It was very strange. I was very concerned and worried during that day, but Vince had his mind made up. He was like, 'Nobody stops me, nobody stops World Wrestling Entertainment, and we're going to do the show, dam**t.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recalls his experience during Bray Wyatt's funeral service

On August 24, 2023, Bray Wyatt tragically passed away after a heart attack while asleep.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar talked about the grief Bray Wyatt's family felt due to his untimely demise and his feelings after attending Wyatt's funeral services.

"It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird [...] my heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke, and I can't imagine the grief that they are going through, It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well [...] I can't even imagine," said Hardy.H[H/T WrestlingInc]

What are your thoughts about Vince McMahon's handling of WWE Backstage during 9/11? Tell Us in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.