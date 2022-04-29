"Could have been a dream invasion" – Matt Hardy explains the difference between AEW Forbidden Door and 'WWF InVasion'

According to Matt Hardy, the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will differ from the WWF InVasion event in 2001.

The InVasion event was a drawn-out storyline in which WCW invaded WWF (now known as WWE) to bring together wrestlers from the two promotions. The storyline was intended to help Vince McMahon smoothly acquire WCW by pitting the performers from the two companies against each other. The event ended with The Alliance (wrestlers from WCW and ECW) losing to the WWF team.

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced the upcoming joint PPV Forbidden Door. This event will have top performers from AEW facing off against NJPW wrestlers. The two promotions have been collaborating for some time. This event is meant to take things to the next level.

Matt Hardy recently spoke on this on his podcast The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy:

"You got back when WCW invaded WWE but everyone knows that WWE had bought them, I mean, that was, like, could've been a dream invasion if it had been booked correctly or a better way. But this is like two separate entities that are actually working together, that are in business together, and they're going to have this amazing show, and it's going to be an amazing card." (6:11 to 6:23)

You can check out the whole podcast here:

Details about the upcoming AEW x NJPW event are currently scarce, except that it's slated to take place on June 26 in Chicago. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the PPV unfolds.

MJF declared a lack of interest in being on AEW Forbidden Door PPV

While Tony Khan's announcement of the upcoming joint event sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, MJF had a polar opposite reaction to Forbidden Door PPV.

The Salt of the Earth recently took to Twitter to angrily state that he wants no part in the Chicago spectacle. He also ordered fans to stop tagging him in the event's 'dream matches.'

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show.



Not doing it. Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show. Not doing it.

Nevertheless, most wrestlers and fans are anticipating a massive show on June 26. It remains to be seen how the grand event will unfold in Chicago.

What do you expect from the Forbidden Door PPV? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast and link this article for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think agree with Matt Hardy? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh