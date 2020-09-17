Matt Hardy was supposed to accompany Private Party to the ring for their match on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. But foul play was afoot as someone hit Matt Hardy backstage on Dynamite.
But all roads point to Chris Jericho and his antics, as he pretended to show concern for Matt Hardy's well being. Matt Hardy gave an injury update on his knee but also said something towards Chris Jericho.
Matt Hardy says he has lost all respect for Chris Jericho
On Twitter, Matt Hardy said that he was getting imaging done on his knee and wished Private Party well in their match. Matt Hardy also said that he had lost all respect for Chris Jericho. Jericho denied that he did anything to Matt.
With that said, Private Party took on Chris Jericho and Jake Hager later in the night. While Private Party gave Jericho and Hager a good fight, they ended up on the losing side, with Jericho getting the pin. After the match, Jericho and Hager tried to beat up on them with the former AEW World Champion putting Isiah Kassidy in the Walls of Jericho.
But Marq Quen was having none of it and delivered a Pele Kick to layout Chris Jericho. It'll be interesting to see if this feud continues further in AEW.