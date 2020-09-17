Matt Hardy was supposed to accompany Private Party to the ring for their match on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. But foul play was afoot as someone hit Matt Hardy backstage on Dynamite.

"I guess you're not the luckiest man in wrestling this week are you, Hardy" - @IAmJericho.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/5vj7oj07Af — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020

But all roads point to Chris Jericho and his antics, as he pretended to show concern for Matt Hardy's well being. Matt Hardy gave an injury update on his knee but also said something towards Chris Jericho.

Matt Hardy says he has lost all respect for Chris Jericho

On Twitter, Matt Hardy said that he was getting imaging done on his knee and wished Private Party well in their match. Matt Hardy also said that he had lost all respect for Chris Jericho. Jericho denied that he did anything to Matt.

I didn’t do a damn thing Hardy.... https://t.co/71HVq1Qvyd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 17, 2020

With that said, Private Party took on Chris Jericho and Jake Hager later in the night. While Private Party gave Jericho and Hager a good fight, they ended up on the losing side, with Jericho getting the pin. After the match, Jericho and Hager tried to beat up on them with the former AEW World Champion putting Isiah Kassidy in the Walls of Jericho.

Don't mess with either member of Private Party, or you might get the Pelé Kick @IsiahKassidy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/f6oOvvdnAF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 17, 2020

But Marq Quen was having none of it and delivered a Pele Kick to layout Chris Jericho. It'll be interesting to see if this feud continues further in AEW.