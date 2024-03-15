Matt Hardy makes big announcement amid AEW contract expiry rumors

Matt Hardy has made an exciting announcement for all his fans as reports are swirling around that his AEW contract is about to expire.

The Sensei of Mattitude took to X/Twitter to announce that he would be attending GalaxyCon this weekend and was excited to see his fans.

Posting a video with his wife, Reby Hardy, he shared:

“BREAKING NEWS - This weekend at @galaxyconrichmond, I’ll now be joined by my wife, @RebyHardy, & The Gothic Baby, Ever Hardy! Super excited to see everyone in the lovely Richmond, VA at GalaxyCon.”

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans will be looking forward to this event as they can seemingly get an update on Matt's future and his AEW contract.

Matt Hardy praised Tony Khan for giving the best farewell to Sting

Matt Hardy praised AEW President Tony Khan for booking Sting’s farewell match and said that he was very happy with what he saw.

Tony Khan receives a lot of flak for his booking decisions, but this was one instance where one of his stars rightfully pointed out how well he booked the match for the WWE Hall of Famer. Matt was speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he said:

"Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Sting emerged victorious in his retirement match after he and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.