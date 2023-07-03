Matt Hardy makes a bold claim about The Hardys' future outside AEW

The Hardy Boyz, as part of AEW's Tag Team Division, are competing in a completely stacked division in the business to date. Even more so, the promotion has branched out and now created a Trios Division. The Hardy Boyz have made their mark in All Elite Wrestling, and now fans are wondering when they'll make an appearance at their sister company, Ring of Honor.

An interesting piece of information regarding AEW's Tag Team Division is how a large portion of the dominant tag teams are real-life blood brothers. Some of these included The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson, Austin, and Colten Gunn, and of course Jeff and Matt Hardy themselves.

While on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast, Matt talked about the Tag Team Division and which pair of brothers he would like to face. He talked about how having a series of matches on AEW's sister show Ring of Honor featuring them taking on tag teams having real-life brothers would be interesting. Hardy then selected the Lucha Brothers as one he would like to share the ring with once more.

"I think that's a possibility. I think you could see that happening. I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match. It's interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in aew there's us, The Gunns. There's The [Young] Bucks and then there's Penta & Fenix. So who knows? We'll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Matt Hardy praises Bryan Danielson's performance at AEW Forbidden Door despite injury

Matt Hardy has recently talked about the impressive performance of Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. He suffered a broken arm with ten minutes remaining in the match, but despite this braved the pain and was able to finish the match.

Speaking on his Extreme Life Podcast, Hardy talked about how he couldn't believe just how much pain The American Dragon tolerated during the match. He recalls how Danielson went through past injuries, and how these past experiences may have made it easier for him to deal with the pain during the match.

"I'm used to being hurt, and Bryan Danielson, he's one of those guys, too. He's dealt with a ton of injuries in his career, and it's unbelievable how high pain tolerance is for pro wrestlers in general. So I give him props for doing that, for being tough." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Bryan Danielson wrestled for 10 minutes with a broken arm & still answered questions at the media scrum with a smile on his face.



Absolute warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Bryan Danielson wrestled for 10 minutes with a broken arm & still answered questions at the media scrum with a smile on his face.Absolute warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/pxPX5OTz55

Bryan Danielson is a one-of-a-kind superstar, as what he thought was a minor arm injury, turned out to be an actual fracture that could leave him sidelined for a longer period of time.

Now, with regards to Matt Hardy talking about facing other blood brothers in the promotion, who else would you like to see the Hardy Boyz feud with? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes