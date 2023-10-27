Matt Hardy names the best gimmick of his career

Matt Hardy has had a lengthy career with numerous reinventions. While fans may have their own opinions on which persona was their favorite, the veteran himself recently declared which alter-ego was the best.

Throughout his career, Hardy has had a significant amount of different gimmicks. Especially when he left WWE, the veteran was allowed to let his creative juices flow in TNA and ROH, where he reinvented himself multiple times.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran named his Version One persona as his best gimmick.

"But I think the best version of me was when I did Matt Hardy Version One because I think that was the first time I really stepped away from the Hardy Boyz. And they’re like, Wow, this guy can do something on his own."

Expand Tweet

"There was just so much creativity churning in my mind at that time, and I was in the best shape of my life. I had a young healthy body, which was very nice. That is the best version. I think the original, probably first year of Matt Hardy, Version One." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Matt Hardy additionally named "Broken Matt" as his favorite gimmick

AEW notably gets criticized often for the booking and lack of storytelling. Hardy notably sees the lack and even agrees that he'd like for the promotion to include more vignettes going forward.

Earlier in the same episode, Hardy also named dropped his Broken gimmick as his personal favorite.

"To me personally, the best version was Broken Matt. That was also my favorite version. As far as the totality of good it did for my career. It did do a lot. It got me really hot. It got me established. And it got myself and Jeff back on WWE radar." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Expand Tweet

It's currently unclear what Matt will do next in AEW, as his team-up with Jeff Hardy continues. However, with Adam Copeland in the promotion today, the veteran has made it clear that he'd like to team up with The Rated-R Superstar and Christian Cage and form a stable.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.