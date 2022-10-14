WWE legend names Kenny Omega and top AEW stars as potential dream opponents

Matt Hardy has revealed that he wants to face top AEW stars Kenny Omega, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), and current world champion Jon Moxley in singles action.

Hardy previously teamed up with Omega and The Elite (Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks) back in AEW Double or Nothing 2020. They defeated The Inner Circle, comprising Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz, in a Stadium Stampede match. Meanwhile, Matt has not crossed paths with MJF or Moxley inside the squared circle.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 48-year-old gave props to The Elite's ability to "know their sh*t" despite being controversial. He expressed his intentions to face The Best Bout Machine in a match.

When asked if he wanted to work with other talents, Hardy picked MJF and current AEW World Champion one-on-one.

"MJF, I would love to work with MJF. I know that was something we talked about actually for a little bit during the whole pandemic era when the roster wasn't quite as big. MJF's one. And I've worked with Jon Moxley a little bit when he did stuff in WWE but I would love to have a one-on-one match with Jon Moxley at some point too," Hardy said. [from 33:36 - 33:53]

As Matt mentioned, he worked with Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) in WWE back in 2017 when he was with The Hardy Boyz (alongside Jeff Hardy) as opponents and teammates.

Kenny Omega's potential return was teased last night on AEW Dynamite; Matt Hardy appeared too

As AEW aired its first-ever international extravaganza in Toronto, Canada, a photo of The Elite's updated merch surfaced before Dynamite, seemingly hinting at their return.

It should be noted that Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) are still suspended, with their return uncertain due to a locker room scuffle with CM Punk following the All Out media scrum on September 4.

However, The Elite wasn't scheduled for last night's event, with fans anticipating the arrival of The Cleaner in his home country.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy had a backstage segment with Private Party and The Firm, with Jose as the Assistant. Ethan Page challenged Isiah Kassidy for a match on Rampage, stipulating that if the latter loses to "All Ego," The Firm will own Hardy's contract.

