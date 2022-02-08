Matt Hardy provides a major update on Jeff Hardy's future; opens up on his potential AEW move

Matt Hardy has seemingly cleared the air about Jeff Hardy possibly showing up at this week's AEW Dynamite as the promotion's next big signing. The Hardy Family Office chief disclosed that Jeff's non-compete clause with WWE runs until early March, meaning there's little to no chance of him debuting on Wednesday night.

The Young Bucks and Isiah Kassidy are among those who have dropped interesting hints regarding The Charismatic Enigma's AEW debut.

It's worth noting that the company's latest signee would be in action this week against Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at Revolution 2022.

Speaking on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star revealed that his brother, Jeff's, non-compete clause expires on March 9th. Matt added that once Jeff Hardy becomes a free agent, he could freely negotiate with whichever company he intends to work with in the future.

"Jeff’s no-compete clause runs into March 9,” Matt said. “As of March 10, he will be free to do whatever and then he could negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television, whatever it may be," (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Matt Hardy on the possibility of Jeff Hardy joining AEW

The Hardy Family Office boss also refused to rule out the possibility of a much-anticipated Hardy Boyz reunion in All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy stated that anything's possible in the wrestling business and that he'll continue to work alongside Jeff Hardy going forward. Hardy added that he and The Charismatic Enigma intend to become the "greatest" tag team of all time.

"Do I think that Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming up with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never. Anything’s possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more.” said Matt Hardy.

If Jeff and Matt Hardy's reunion does become a reality in AEW, a slew of dream matches could soon materialize, including ones against The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, FTR, and more.

Do you think a Hardy Boyz reunion in All Elite Wrestling is only a matter of time? Sound off in the comments section below.

