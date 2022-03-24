"Some things never change" - Matt Hardy praises incredible Swanton Bomb of Jeff Hardy after AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy took to social media to appreciate Jeff Hardy after the latter hit a dangerous move on AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, Matt and Jeff teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to face The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. Their animosity with the Andrade Family Office (AFO) has been brewing after the group turned on Matt.

Sting and Darby fought The Butcher and The Blade backstage during the match and set them up on a couple of tables. Jeff climbed onto the window through a ladder and hit a massive Swanton Bomb.

Big Money had nothing but praise for his brother as he posted about the dangerous bump on Twitter. The former pointed out that the latter was still indulging in his addiction, referring to his high-risk moveset.

"Some things never change. #BrotherNero still indulges in his ADDICKKSHUUN! #AEWDynamite," Matt said.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy victorious in tag-team action on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin were involved in an eight-man Texas tornado tag match on Dynamite. This was set up after Matt challenged the Andrade Family Office last week on Rampage.

Private Party tried to assault their former mentor during the match by driving him to a table in the sound system area. Backstage, Darby and Jeff hit The Blade with a ladder while Sting neutralized The Butcher.

This set up Jeff's daredevil Swanton Bomb from the window, crashing into a table filled with his opponents.

Towards the end of the match, Kassidy and Quen tried to pin The Icon with a Gin and Juice maneuver. However, Sting countered by hitting the Scorpion Death Drop on Kassidy while Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Quen. The four babyfaces were victorious on Wednesday's show.

