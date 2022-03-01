Matt Hardy predicts which match could steal the show at AEW Revolution this year

AEW Revolution 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded shows in the company's history.

Several marquee matches will go down on March 6. One such bout will be the first-ever Tornado Trios match pitting Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara against Andrade, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy.

In a tweet, Hardy said the match could potentially steal the show at the upcoming pay-per-view:

"This may very well steal the show at #AEWRevolution next Sunday!"

With so much star power loaded into the match, fans can surely expect some explosive chaos.

Allin and Sting have proved themselves to be a formidable force in tag-team bouts. Guevara, after having regained his TNT Title against Cody Rhodes in a highly-acclaimed ladder match last month, has serious momentum going into the bout.

The three men will have their work cut out for them as there's no telling what the likes of Andrade and Hardy have up their sleeves.

AEW initially didn't plan on adding Sammy Guevara and Isiah Kassidy to the Tornado trios match

As per the recent reports from Fightful Select, it doesn't look like Tony Khan initially intended to add Guevara and Kassidy to the Revolution match card.

Word is that the initial plan would have been to book the undefeated duo of Sting and Allin against Matt Hardy and Andrade in a two-on-two affair.

While it is still unknown why the company ended up adding more wrestlers to the equation, it's possible Khan wasn’t in favor of excluding the reigning TNT Champion from the marquee pay-per-view.

Do you think the Tornado Trios match will steal the show at Revolution this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku