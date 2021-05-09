Matt Hardy reacts angrily to AEW's critics 

Matt Hardy recently hit out at a Twitter user who criticized AEW by calling it "silly and stupid." Though AEW has received widespread acclaim from fans ever since its inception, it's not immune to its fair share of detractors. These people leave no stone unturned in taking shots at the promotion.

Hardy responded to a Twitter user who bashed AEW for having teleportation angles and ridiculous promo work, among other silly things. The former WWE star wrote that AEW earned the top spot on cable this week for a reason.

Hardy further pointed out that AEW had already gotten rid of everything mentioned in the tweet, like teleportation angles from its programming last year. He ended the tweet by proclaiming that AEW was here to stay for a long time.

"People love @AEW dumbass. #AEWDynamiteWAS THE #1 TV SHOW ON CABLE THIS WEEK! I know you CAnon bootlickers have to follow archaic beliefs & spew these things, which happened over a year ago. AEW is here to stay. Let a friend know via telegram/rotary phone & spread the word!" tweeted Hardy.

AEW was again on the receiving end of criticism for this week's Blood and Guts match. Fans expressed their displeasure about MJF throwing Chris Jericho from the top of the structure onto a crash pad, which diminished the impact of the fall.

Matt Hardy's Broken Hardy gimmick failed in AEW

Matt Hardy's AEW debut in early 2020 was met with skepticism as his Broken Hardy character failed to create an impact. Though many blamed the absence of a live crowd for the failure, it was clear that some course correction was needed.

Hardy soon reinvented himself with the "Big Money" Matt persona, which resulted in some fun rivalries with TNT Champion Darby Alliin and Hangman Page.

I am going to LEECH everything out of everyone at @AEW. pic.twitter.com/LCnvEBzmxR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 4, 2021

Currently, Matt Hardy is leading his own stable "Hardy Family Office" in AEW, though the faction doesn't get featured very often on Dynamite.

