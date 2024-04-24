Matt Hardy reacts after after former champion’s surprising release from WWE

Matt Hardy has just given a shout-out to a recently released WWE Superstar by bringing back one of the fun segments he had with him in the past. This would be Cameron Grimes.

Earlier today, the former NXT North American Champion posted an emotional video on Twitter where he revealed that he had been released by the company, after being with them for around five years. He now joins the likes of Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Veer Mahaan, Xyonn Quinn, Sanga, and Von Wagner as those departing the promotion.

On Instagram, Matt Hardy wanted to join the others in sending out support for Cameron Grimes, as he posted a segment he had with him back in 2016 for TNA's Total Nonstop Deletion event. The two were featured in the Tag Team Apocalypto Match for the tag titles.

"With all the Trevor Lee Caddell @camerongrimeswwe love going on today, I wanted to post a fun moment we shared with him from TNA’s #TotalNonstopDELETION."

A clip of the hilarious moment can be seen above.

Cameron Grimes breaks silence after his WWE release

After sending a heartfelt, emotional message moments after he found out about his release, it seems Cameron Grimes is already looking to the future, as can be seen from his recent Instagram post.

He has had a great five years with the promotion, feuding with the likes of Damian Priest, Lumis, Kushida, and LA Knight. Grimes has spent time having more comedic personas, while also having had a chance at a title reign. Last year, he moved up to the main roster, signing with WWE SmackDown but he ended up being an enhancement talent mostly.

On Instagram, the former WWE Superstar posted a picture of himself at the Grand Canyon, and he was all smiles in the photo. He also had one word as the caption for his post.

"Persevere," wrote Grimes.

Now just like all the previously released superstars, Cameron Grimes will have to wait 90 days before he gets up and going and potentially signing elsewhere. With there being several major promotions he can head to right now, there is more in store for him and his fans.