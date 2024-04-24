Former champion sends a one-word message being released by WWE

WWE released several superstars recently, with the latest layoff being a former NXT North American Champion, who took to social media to send a one-word message.

Cameron Grimes signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. During his tenure on NXT, he got over the crowd with his gimmick leading him to win the Million Dollar Championship in 2021 and the NXT North American Title in 2022. His feud with LA Knight is still considered one of the most entertaining storylines in the developmental brand. Upon his move to the main roster, he joined SmackDown but eventually transitioned into an enhancement talent.

On Instagram, Grimes sent a one-word message after revealing that he was released by the company.

"Persevere," wrote Grimes.

Check out Grimes' Instagram post:

During his time on NXT, Grimes was known as the "richest man in NXT", a gimmick that led to his storyline with Hall of Famer, Ted DiBiase. After serving as LA Knight's butler, the former TNA star won the reintroduced Million Dollar Championship and was the final man to hold the title.

Judgment Day member Damian Priest sent a message to now-former WWE star Cameron Grimes

After his release from WWE, Cameron Grimes took to social media to share the news via a recently shared video. The video caught the attention of several superstars, including Damian Priest.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion sent a heartfelt message to Grimes, stating that he will have a success story in the professional wrestling business. Despite the major setback, the former star received a ton of support from his colleagues and professional wrestlers from other promotions.

"We love ya, man! You're a good guy, and your story will be one of success. Too good for it not to be. Head up!" wrote Priest.

Grimes was formerly signed to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. During his time in the company, he won the X-Division Championship thrice and also held the World Tag Team Championship once with Brian Myers.

It now remains to be seen what the future has in store for Grimes, who could be headed back to TNA. The Nashville-based company has previously signed Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and Mustafa Ali after their WWE departure.