Matt Hardy reacts to hilarious claims about Jeff Hardy returning to WWE Royal Rumble tonight 

WWE veteran and AEW star Matt Hardy recently reacted to a sarcastic tweet suggesting that Jeff Hardy is returning at the Royal Rumble.

The Hardy Boyz previously reunited in AEW. However, due to Jeff's real-life issues, he was taken off TV and is yet to return. His status with the Jacksonville-based promotion is still unclear.

Taking to Twitter, user @nhathaniel_h suggested that Jeff was spotted in San Antonio ahead of the Royal Rumble. Matt reacted to the same with the following GIF:

Jeff is no stranger to competing on the big stage. He is a former WWE Champion and has won numerous championships in the same company.

Outside of WWE, Hardy has won major titles under other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling (TNA).

John Morrison recently reflected on his rivalry with Jeff Hardy

John Morrison recently reflected on his rivalry with Jeff Hardy. The former WWE and AEW star looked back on his feud with The Charismatic Enigma.

Speaking on a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison reflected on his matches with Hardy and also looked back on working with The Hardy Boyz.

"Things that come to mind are like working with Jeff [Hardy] as a tag, MNM vs. The Hardys, singles matches, Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff, like the finish of one of our cage matches, like in 2007. I thought was still one of my favorite cage match finishes," said Morrison.

Over the last couple of years, numerous top talents have debuted for AEW, including Jeff Hardy and John Morrison.

Morrison made his debut as 'Johnny Elite' last May and had a match with Miro. Meanwhile, Hardy's debut led to the reunion of The Hardy Boyz, who was set for a major push in the tag team division.

The Charismatic Enigma is currently suspended from AEW after his third DUI arrest in 2021. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan and co. are willing to bring him back.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy return to AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

