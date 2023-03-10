Matt Hardy reacts to rumors of Vince McMahon being spotted sporting a new look in WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy has reacted to recent rumors that Vince McMahon is sporting a new look upon being seen backstage at the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

News broke shortly before RAW was set to air that the Chairman of the Board was going to be at the event so that he could visit John Cena. But that wasn't what everyone was talking about.

Instead, people were talking about one very striking difference in Vince's appearance. Had he lost weight? Was he wearing clothes that normal people wear on a daily basis? No, he had a mustache, which was confirmed by various sources at the event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol

One person who thought this was highly amusing was AEW's Matt Hardy, who described Vince's new look as "interesting." Here's what he had to say on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“Interesting, Vince—well there you have it, the consummate fashion icon you know switching it up a little bit, throwing the old stache on. It’s interesting, and apparently he was allegedly sat in gorilla all night too right? Interesting, Vince knows how to dip his toe in the pool before fully submerging himself.” [18:42-19:07]

A number of photos floated around social media that showcased Vince with his new stache, however these have proven to be fake as the original photo was sourced shortly after.

Matt Hardy recently challenged for a title on AEW Dynamite

While Vince McMahon is apparently growing out his new mustache, Matt Hardy recently attempted to grow out his trophy cabinet with yet another championship belt to add to his already impressive collection.

Matt challenged Hook for the FTW Championship on the March 1st edition of AEW Dynamite, with the stipulation being that if Hardy lost, The Firm's Stokely Hathaway would have to face Hook in a No Disqualification match.

CubsFan16 @Fan16Cubs HOOK vs Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship is underway! #AEWDynamite HOOK vs Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship is underway! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/v7r65b6xkN

After a fairly short contest, it was Hook who picked up the victory, catching Hardy in the Redrum submission. Matt may have looked like he tapped easily because he did, as he and Isiah Kassidy have been attempting to destroy The Firm from the inside.

