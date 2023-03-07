Photo of Vince McMahon with a moustache goes viral after WWE RAW: Is it real or fake?

Vince McMahon's moustache is the last thing anyone expected would break the wrestling interweb, but here we are. The man sure has a way of making headlines even when he is not in the limelight.

Many fans are split on whether the picture of McMahon sporting a moustache is real or not. It has since been confirmed that it is a fake, but it really had everyone fooled because of how real it looked. Here's the viral picture that has been doing the rounds:

NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news @nodqdotcom This is allegedly a legit photo of Vince McMahon with a mustache. This is allegedly a legit photo of Vince McMahon with a mustache. https://t.co/IeLp8lAfQN

Vinnie Mac does look good; we can't even lie. However, he hasn't entertained the idea of growing one yet, as can be seen in the real backstage photo of him below.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here's the original While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here's the original https://t.co/5O74zfF59h

Vince McMahon really told his facial hair that it had no chance in hell of growing. But hey, this is the guy who came out of retirement to assume the position of Executive Chairman. We wouldn't be surprised if he scoured the Internet today and entertained the idea of growing a moustache.

Vince McMahon backstage at WWE RAW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena.



He's visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena.He's visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year

Vince McMahon was reportedly present backstage on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This was the first time he was present at a WWE event since his return to the company's Board of Directors.

According to the report, McMahon was backstage to meet John Cena, who made his own return to WWE this week on RAW. The two share a very close relationship, with Cena being the face of the former CEO's wrestling empire for well over a decade. They had enormous success working together, as evidenced by the promotion's meteoric rise every year.

Since his resignation and retirement back in 2022, the 16-time World Champion was among the few people McMahon frequently met. The appearance backstage was to honor The Champ, whose appearances on the WWE product are becoming less frequent with time.

Vincent will no doubt have been proud to see one of his favorite superstars have the Boston crowd in the palm of his hand. His subsequent segment with Austin Theory was straight up fire, as was the setup for their WrestleMania 39 clash for the United States Championship.

