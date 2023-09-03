Matt Hardy reacts as The Young Bucks debut on AEW Collision after CM Punk's firing 

Last night, Matt Hardy reacted to the Young Bucks making their AEW Collision debut the same night as CM Punk's release earlier in the night. They were the first members of The Elite to step foot on the Saturday show.

On Collision's main event earlier tonight, the Young Bucks came out to save the FTR, after the latter were the recipients of a beatdown from Bullet Club Gold. The Bucks equalized the numbers, and set up a preview of tomorrow's 8-man tag match at All Out. This would be their debut on the Saturday show.

FTR and the Young Bucks have to work together against the Bang Bang Gang, who may be one of the most coordinated factions on the roster. The two pairs have come to the aid of each other on separate occasions, but are yet to share a handshake of partnership.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy had a simple response to the Young Bucks making their Collision debut. He was excited by their sudden appearance. Collision served as a base for Punk to operate, while The Elite had Dynamite, but now with Punk not being with the promotion anymore, this may have been the reason for the Bucks to make an appearance without any setbacks.

"The @youngbucks make their #AEWCollision debut. I LOVE TO SEE IT!"

Expand Tweet

AEW's statement following CM Punk's release

CM Punk was released earlier today. This was the course of action the promotion took, following the reported backstage occurrences during All In. This was announced to be a unanimous decision by the higher-ups of the company, following the investigations that took place.

There have also been no reports regarding the other parties involved in the Punk situation, and whether they too have any repercussions following the events that happened at Wembley.

Expand Tweet

Following the former AEW World Champion's release, it's interesting where the direction of the company goes moving forward, and what changes will be made, especially with Collision.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here